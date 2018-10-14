#MeToo: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs M J Akbar, who refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him at the Delhi airport and said that he will issue a statement on the matter later on, blamed columnist Priya Ramani for the entire episode on Sunday. Terming the allegations "unsubstantiated hearsay", Akbar said Priya Ramani bagan this campaign a year ago and she didn't say his name back then. Priya knows this allegation is wild and baseless, he said.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs M J Akbar, who refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him at the Delhi airport and said that he will issue a statement on the matter later on, blamed columnist Priya Ramani for the entire episode on Sunday. Terming the allegations “unsubstantiated hearsay”, Akbar said Priya Ramani bagan this campaign a year ago and she didn’t say his name back then. Priya knows this allegation is wild and baseless, he said. So far, at least 10 women journalists have accused the junior of Sushma Swaraj of sexual misconducts. A girl was the latest entrant in the group of complainants to state that she was sexually harassed by Akbar while she was an intern.

Akbar was first accused by columnist Priya Ramani who had written about him in an October 2017 article for Vogue without directly identifying him. Priya took Akbar’s name in her blog titled ‘Being a teenager in M J Akbar’s newsroom. My account of sexual harassment’. The UK-based journalist alleged that Akbar asked her to his hotel room and made unwanted advances, including asking her to sit on his bed. Priya was 23 and Akbar was 20-year-old at that time. Following Priya’s allegations, six other women came forward and revealed how they were also harassed and violated by Akbar.

This is a big victory for the #metoo movement but it cannot and should not end here. Am glad #MJAkbar won’t be in the workplace any more but Akbar represents countless men who believe they can say and do whatever they want to women without any consequences. — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 14, 2018

However, the Union minister vowed legal action against the people who have levelled allegation of sexual harassment against him. Releasing statements on the allegations, he said his lawyers will look into the charges. Suggesting an agenda, he asked why the allegations by women journalists he worked with had come up ahead of general elections.

In self-defence Akbar said accusations without evidence have become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that he has returned (from abroad), his lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action, he said.

Another accusation was made repeatedly by Ms Ghazala Wahab, in an effort to damage my reputation. She claimed that she had been molested in office, 21 years ago. This is 16 years before I entered public life, and when I was in media: #MJAkbar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/QZe8DmbYXO — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2018

Speaking on the accusations made against him by journalist and author Ghazala Wahab, Akbar said she said so in an effort to damage his reputation. Ghazala claimed that she had been molested in office 21 years ago before Akbar entered public life.

Akbar said the only office where he worked with Ghazala Wahab was that of The Asian Age. A part of the editorial team then worked out of a small hall. At the time concerned, he had a very tiny cubicle, patched together by plywood and glass. Others had tables and chairs two feet away. It is utterly bizarre to believe that anything could have happened in that tiny space and, moreover, that no one else in the vicinity would come to know in the midst of a working day. These allegations are false, motivated and baseless, he said.

Akbar said it is pertinent to remember that both Ramani and Ghazala kept working kept working with him even after these alleged incident which clearly establishes they had no apprehension discomfort. That’s why they remained silent for decades is very apparent, as Ramani has herself stated and he never did anything.

Akbar was abroad on an official trip in Nigeria when allegations were made by women journalists who had worked with him in newspapers over 15 years ago as part of the #MeToo campaign. Earlier reports were doing rounds that he has resigned from Council of Ministers and has sent his resignation through the mail. While Akbar issued the statement, there was no word from the government or the ruling BJP as to whether he would continue in the government amidst opposition demands for his resignation.

Who is Priya Ramani?

Priya Ramani is one of India’s most respected and successful features editors, She has worked at many prestigious publications including India Today, Elle, Indian Express and Reuters. A former editor of Cosmopolitan, she created and led Lounge, The Mint’s iconic weekend section, for eight years. Recently, Juggernaut Books appointed her to be editor-at-large for their digital list.

