Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs M J Akbar on Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment. Akbar’s complaint was filed in the Patiala House court complex. According to reports, the Union minister has sought Ramani’s prosecution under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Akbar alleged that Ramani wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously defamed him by making a completely false and frivolous statement. He also alleged that the malicious campaign has harmed his goodwill and reputation within the political fraternity, media, friends, family, colleagues and society at large.

A portion of the complaint filed by advocate Sandeep Kapur reads that the scandalous allegations leveled by the accused against the complainant (Akbar) herein are ex facie defamatory and have not only damaged the goodwill and reputation of the complainant but have also affected the personal reputation of the complainant in the community, friends, family and colleagues, thereby causing him irreparable loss and tremendous distres.

On Sunday, Akbar refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him at the Delhi airport and blamed columnist Priya Ramani for the entire episode. Terming her allegations “unsubstantiated hearsay”, Akbar said despite knowing that this allegation is wild and baseless, Priya Ramani began this campaign a year ago and she didn’t say his name back then.

Akbar was first accused by columnist Priya Ramani who had written about him in an October 2017 article for Vogue without directly identifying him. Priya took Akbar’s name in her blog titled ‘Being a teenager in M J Akbar’s newsroom. My account of sexual harassment’.

The UK-based journalist alleged that Akbar asked her to his hotel room and made unwanted advances, including asking her to sit on his bed. Priya was 23 and Akbar was 20-year-old at that time. Following Priya’s allegations, six other women came forward and revealed how they were also harassed and violated by Akbar.

So far, at least 10 women journalists have accused the junior of Sushma Swaraj of sexual misconducts. A girl was the latest entrant in the group of complainants to state that she was sexually harassed by Akbar while she was an intern.

