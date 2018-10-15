#MeToo movement: Comedian Mallika Dua on Monday comes out in support of her father Vinod Dua, who has been facing the sexual harassment charges levelled by filmmaker Nishtha Jain. Mallika Dua said that she will stand by her father and the charges of sexual harassment are unacceptable, traumatic and painful.

#MeToo movement: Actor, comedian and writer Mallika Dua on Monday comes out to support her father Vinod Dua, who has been facing the sexual harassment charges. Mallika Dua, who has been supporting the #MeToo India movement, took social media to keep her side and said she will stand by her father. Responding to allegations of filmmaker Nishtha Jain, Mallika Dua said, “If at all my father is truly guilty of what you described, it is unacceptable, traumatic and painful.

Mallika promised to stand up against bigotry, misogyny and stand up for survivors and nothing gets to kill her vibe. Mallika further said that dragging her into the matter was filmmaker’s terrible taste. She also slammed people to stop forcing women to give statements for entertainment. “This isn’t my battle to fight. It isn’t my responsibility, shame or burden. I will deal with this my way on my time,” said Mallika. Ending the post, she said she will not let objectives, ideals and purpose be hijacked by shamers.

Filmmaker Nishtha Jain, who levelled the charges of sexual harassment against The Wire journalist, in a Facebook said that the journalist used to stalk her. She also recalled how Vinod Dua lashed out at Akshay Kumar for his sexist remarks on her daughter Mallika.

She wrote, “When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar’s sexist words to his daughter Malika Dua, I said to myself he’s obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I’m sure he would have done it to other women. Today, he does programmes explaining (to) the world what constitutes sexual harassment. He should stop everything and look into his own shady past.”

Nishtha Jain also apologised to Mallika saying, “if she has inadvertently shamed her”. “Sorry, if I have inadvertently shamed Mallika Dua. I had no such intention. Thanks for friends and supporters for pointing this out. She’s in no way responsible for her father’s acts. However, I do hope she’ll be able to believe me, empathise with me as well as the other women he has harassed,” said Filmmaker Nishtha Jain.

