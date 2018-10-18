The National Commission for Women on Thursday urged women to send their #MeToo stories to their dedicated email ID: ncw.metoo@gmail.com. The NCW is also in the process of gathering detailed information of the various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in the media

The NCW is also in the process of gathering detailed information of the various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in the media.

The National Commission for Women on Thursday urged women to send their #MeToo stories to their dedicated email ID: ncw.metoo@gmail.com. based on the complaints action will be taken, said commission in a statement. The Commission’s response came after several women came forward and shared on social media their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

The NCW is also in the process of gathering detailed information of the various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in the media. The organisation is reaching out to the survivors of sexual harassment as the #MeToo storm intensified in the country with more women recounting their ordeal. Earlier, the NCW on appealed to the affected women to lodge written complaints and assured of all possible help.

Apart from the email id, NCW has also issued helpline numbers for the victims for complaint related queries. The NCW helpline numbers are: 011- 26944880 or 011- 26944883

In the #Metoo campaign that Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta kick-started several bigwigs have been called out. The movement that started with the entertainment industry has now finally entered the politics with the resignation of Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. The Junior minister was called out by at least 11 women journalist for sexual misconduct during his stint in journalism.

Keeping in view the large number of female employees working for political parties, Union minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi requested the presidents of all recognised National and State political parties to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as mandated under Sexual Harassment At Work Act 2013.

In another development, the commission urged the Kerala Police to ensure the security of women who wish to enter the Sabarimala temple and demanded stringent action against those taking the law into their hands.

An official of the NCW Tuesday said the women rights body is in the process of gathering detailed information of the various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in the media.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More