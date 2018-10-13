#MeToo firestorm LIVE updates: India's #MeToo movement, which garnered massive support and became an important platform for naming and shaming of sexual offenders, has given an opportunity to the the Twitterati to express their opinion like never before. The movement gathered steam after several accused , including bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, Queen director Vikas Bahl, singer-composer Kailash Kher, writer-director Sajid Khan, tendered apology while the sword of Damocles is hanging over Union minister and former journalist M J Akbar.

The #MeToo campaign emerged on social media, soon after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, as an attempt to amplify the prevalence of sexual harassment at workplace. (Image for representation only)

India’s #MeToo movement, which garnered massive support and became an important platform for naming and shaming of sexual offenders, has given an opportunity to the the Twitterati to express their opinion like never before. The movement gathered steam after several accused , including bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, Queen director Vikas Bahl, singer-composer Kailash Kher, writer-director Sajid Khan, tendered apology while the sword of Damocles is hanging over Union minister and former journalist M J Akbar. Meanwhile, thousands of Indian women – many of them journalists – have come forward and taken to Twitter to detail their experiences of sexual harassment and violation at the hands of senior figures in the media and entertainment industries.

Taking cognizance of the sexual harassment allegations against the junior foreign affairs minister, BJP president Amit Shah said all accusations against M J Akbar will be examined.

On Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. Gandhi said he is glad the space for those who don’t, is closing while the truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change.

Speaking on the on the #MeToo movement, US First lady Melania Trump said she stands with women, but we need to show the evidence.

The Twitterati have the best reactions on the movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault done to women either at the workplace or in any other way thereby causing mental, physical, emotional and psychological trauma and agony to the victim.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App