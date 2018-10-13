India’s #MeToo movement, which garnered massive support and became an important platform for naming and shaming of sexual offenders, has given an opportunity to the the Twitterati to express their opinion like never before. The movement gathered steam after several accused , including bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, Queen director Vikas Bahl, singer-composer Kailash Kher, writer-director Sajid Khan, tendered apology while the sword of Damocles is hanging over Union minister and former journalist M J Akbar. Meanwhile, thousands of Indian women – many of them journalists – have come forward and taken to Twitter to detail their experiences of sexual harassment and violation at the hands of senior figures in the media and entertainment industries.
Taking cognizance of the sexual harassment allegations against the junior foreign affairs minister, BJP president Amit Shah said all accusations against M J Akbar will be examined.
On Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. Gandhi said he is glad the space for those who don’t, is closing while the truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change.
Speaking on the on the #MeToo movement, US First lady Melania Trump said she stands with women, but we need to show the evidence.
The Twitterati have the best reactions on the movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault done to women either at the workplace or in any other way thereby causing mental, physical, emotional and psychological trauma and agony to the victim.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Blog
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reacts on M J Akbar
#WATCH: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reacts on #MJAkbar, says "Allegations have been levelled against him,not by one but multiple women. I've already said that I support #MeToo movement. I don't think it's wrong if they're coming out after a long time....PM should speak on this." pic.twitter.com/6YcYmQcqgI— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018
#Actor Alok Nath has filed a defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused him of rape.
#MeToo: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is holding a press conference at 4 pm at Ernakulam Press Club. A person says this could be big.
Taslima Nasreen on #MeToo movement
Taslima Nasreen on #MeToo movement
#metoo movement is temporary. Macho men will continue dominating, exploiting, abusing, harassing women.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 12, 2018
Bollywood director and producer Anurag Kashyap on #MeToo and Mukesh Chhabra
I neither have any #metoo stories nor evidence about mukesh Chhabra . I cut off ties with him for lot’s of reasons related to casting and reasons that i don’t feel the need to put out in public domain .— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 13, 2018
#MeToo campaign has exposed some of the big names in media, says Sanju Verma
The #MeToo campaign has exposed that some of the big names in media who were hailed by many as the moral arbiters of empowerment&progressiveness, were actually weak women who never had guts to say No,chose to be selfishly silent&complicit,in the process ruining other lives too!— Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) October 13, 2018