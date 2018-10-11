Mumbai police is all set to summon all 4 accused, Nana Patekar, director Rakesh Sarang, producer Sami Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, to initiate the probe over allegations of sexual harassment made by Tanushree Dutta.

An FIR was registered late on Wednesday, and Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar on Thursday told reporters that case has been registered under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC.

Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer on Wednesday Nitin Satpute submitted a 40-page document on Tanushree’s behalf to the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, in support of her allegations against Mr Patekar and others. The women’s commission has asked Mr Patekar to appear before it or file his response in the next 10 days.

