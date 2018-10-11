Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday reacted on Union Minister MJ Akbar controversy who has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women journalists. Speaking to media, Smriti Irani said that the gentlemen concerned in the issue will be in a better position to give any explanation.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday reacted on Union Minister MJ Akbar controversy who has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women journalists. Speaking to media, Smriti Irani said that the gentlemen concerned in the issue will be in a better position to give any explanation. Irani added that she has appreciated the fact the media has addressing the concerns and issues raised by women journalists but mentioned that any victim or anybody who is coming out and speaking out should not be victimised, shamed and mocked.

Further speaking amid the storming #MeToo movement, Smriti Irani said that women does not go to offices and work places to get harassed. They work to fulfill their dreams and live a respectable life. Smriti Irani added she hopes that all those who are coming out and speaking about sexual harassment they faced in their lives should get justice.

#WATCH: Union Minister Smriti Irani reacts on #MJAkbar, says 'The gentlemen concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue. I appreciate that the media is accosting his female colleagues…Anybody who is speaking out should in no way be shamed, victimised or mocked.' pic.twitter.com/nFam61Cn20 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018

Women don’t go to work to be harassed. They go to work to live their dreams&earn a respectable living. I am hopeful that all these ladies who are speaking out get the justice that they deserve: Union Minister Smriti Irani on #MeToo pic.twitter.com/3PbxHMt44w — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra refused to comment on sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar. Sambit Patra after being confronted by an English news channel reporter on the MJ Akbar issue refused to answer and kept walking. Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar is currently in Nigeria official visit and is expected to return back on Friday. Sources have indicated that MJ Akbar may offer his resignation till the time he is not cleared of the sexual harassment allegations, once he returns from his official visit.

