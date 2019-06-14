Delhi Metro's former chief E Sreedharan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a letter requesting to intervene Delhi Government's 'free metro rides for women' proposal. E Sreedharan who is known as the "Metro Man" is currently a principal advisor to the DMRC.

Delhi Metro’s former chief E Sreedharan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a letter urging to interfere in the matter of Delhi government’s ‘free metro rides for women’ proposal. Sreedharan, who is a former civil engineer and retired IRSE officer, popularly known as the ‘Metro Man’. He is currently a principal advisor to the DMRC.

Sreedharan has urged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “personal intervention” in this matter. Sreedharan wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on June 10. In this letter Sreedharan wrote, One person, cannot take a unilateral decision to give allowance to one section of the society and push DMRC into bankruptcy and inefficiency. He also wrote that he decided not to intervene in any decision taken by Delhi Metro but this decision compelled him to come forward.

The ‘Metro Man’ further added that even former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee bought a ticket when he went to inaugurate the Metro on December 23, 2002. Sreedharan wrote that if ladies are to be given free travel concession in Delhi, that would be alarming precedence to all other metros in the country.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi recently announced its plan to make metro and bus rides free for women. The AAP government has received varied responses from all over the country on the scheme. However, the Delhi government announced the formation of a task force to ensure the safety of female travellers today.

