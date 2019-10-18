With the help of international agents, these Indians had allegedly illegally reached Mexico to enter USA over the last few months.

Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi: The atmosphere at Delhi airport was filled with anger and frustration after a specially arranged non-scheduled flight carrying more than 325 deported Indians from Mexico reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning. On reaching Delhi, the repatriated Indians narrated how their travel agents duped of their money and how helpless they were to follow their instructions inside treacherous Mexican forests as they wanted to reach their dreamland at any cost. Most of the repatriated Indians are Punjabi Sikhs who were either duped by their travel agents on the promise of entry into the US through illegal means or were overconfident and not aware about the Mexican law that permits foreigners to work and reside there.

Narrating his ordeal, Gaurav Kumar said their agent sent them through forests and they were forced to walk through forests for about two weeks until the Mexican authorities spotted them and deported them from Mexico. Gaurav said he had sold his ancestral agricultural land and gold to pay Rs 18 lakhs to the agent. Alleging bias against the Mexican authorities, the frustrated Sikh youth even alleged that only Indians were deported from Mexico while people from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Cameroon were allowed to stay there.

With the help of international travel agents, these Indians had illegally reached Mexico to enter the USA over the last few months, reports said. Punjab has become the most attractive place for international agents as most of the Punjabi youths prefer to go to Canada or the US in search of a better life irrespective of their educational and technical qualification background. Illegal immigration has disastrous effects since most of the youth, who belong to the middle class or lower-middle-class families, sell their land and other valuable to buy flight tickets and pay the agents their share of the money. Reports also said that a baby named Gurpreet succumbed to injuries while crossing the Mexico border illegally.

This is day three of the African migrant protests in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. Thousands of African refugees, including women and children, are demanding their rights to humanitarian visas to be able to legally pass through Mexico to make it to the US border to apply for asylum pic.twitter.com/TkKqh7btWW — Brooke Kipling (@brokenlacacho) August 21, 2019

On Wednesday, the National Migration Institute (INM) said the 311 Indians (310 men and one woman) had entered Mexico illegally and scattered in eight states around Mexico, including in southern Mexico and they were deported via a chartered flight accompanied by federal immigration agents and Mexico’s National Guards. With a hope to transit to the US border, most of the Indian migrants prefer to enter the country from Southern Mexico, the INM added.

For the first time, the Mexican government has taken such a drastic step to curb US-bound migration in exchange for averting American tariffs on Mexican export. Mexico had signed a deal with the United States in June after increasing numbers of US-bound Asian and African migrants arrived in the country.

