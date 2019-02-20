Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status withdrawal: Pakistan has been one of the hotbeds and an easy breeding ground for various terror outfits but the Chinese support to it as an all-weather ally has been helping it to allay the international pressure on it to take strong action on such outfits. So the neighbouring countries need to think of new and imaginative steps to create that pressure on Pakistan.

The Pulwama terror attack has been one of the most gruesome attacks on the military in the recent past after the attack on Uri in 2016. The attack was a mirror copy of what happened on the Iran-Pakistan border, killing 27 Revolutionary Guards of Iran, a day before the Pulwama attack by the terrorist outfit called the Jaish al-Adl. Pakistan has been one of the hotbeds and an easy breeding ground for various terror outfits but the Chinese support to it as an all-weather ally has been helping it to allay the international pressure on it to take strong action on such outfits. So the neighbouring countries need to think of new and imaginative steps to create that pressure on Pakistan.

India has been one of the most recurrent targets of terror outfits breeding in Pakistan. Although the MFN status of Pakistan was put under review after the Uri attack, but the Pulwama attack acted as the final nail in the coffin as India finally withdrew the MFN status of Pakistan as one of the foremost diplomatic steps taken against Pakistan which shelters and helps Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and its chief Mashood Azhar responsible for the attack in Pulwama. It is the same Mashood Azhar who was released by India in the aftermath of the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1999. There has been a lot of talk about the Most Favoured Nation status Pakistan since it was given by India to Pakistan which has never been reciprocated by the Pakistan government with regards to India. So there seems to be a need to know what MFN status is and how will it affect Pakistan.

What is MFN Status

Going by the term, Most Favoured Nation seems to be a discriminatory practice where a certain country or a group of countries would be given special trading rights but on the contrary MFN means that if a country gives special concessions to another country in trade than the same concessions has to be provided to all countries which are part of the WTO framework. So instead of being a discriminatory practice, it gives equal trading rights to every country. The WTO represents 164 countries which account for nearly 98% of the world trade. This clause is very important in the sense that it occupies important space in various agreements in the lead up to the formation of the WTO in 1995. The clause is Article 1 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, Article 2 in the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) 1995 and it is the fourth article in the Agreements on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) 1995. These three agreements cover all the important bases of trade under the purview of WTO.

MFN status was not always nondiscriminatory in its approach. It was used to set up an exclusive grouping of countries among the MFN’s of a country. The first MFN status was given by the USA to Britain by the Jay’s Treaty of 1794. This treaty guaranteed increased trade between the two countries along with other issues of importance. But earlier under GATT and now under WTO, the provision of MFN status provides equal trading status to every country and eradicates exclusive trading rights to anyone. But this doesn’t mean that there cannot be an exception to this rule.

WTO allows some exception like giving special access of markets to developing countries, raising barriers against products which are traded on unfair grounds by certain countries or a free trade agreement within a group which will be applicable to goods traded within that group only while discriminating against those specific goods from outside that group. But these exceptions are to be allowed under very strict and vigilant conditions.

History of MFN Status to Pakistan

After the formation of the WTO in 1995 and with both India and Pakistan being a signatory to GATT, were needed to give MFN status to each other. India did the needful and gave Pakistan the MFN status just a year later in 1996 but Pakistan has never reciprocated the same status to India. Rather, on the contrary, Pakistan maintains a Negative list of 1209 goods that cannot be imported from India which was implemented in March 2012. This was a shocking move for Indian diplomacy as Pakistan had shown commitment to accord MFN status to India in 2011 but considering the earlier list of only 1950 goods that could be imported from India this was a step in the positive direction as except for the 1209 products enlisted in the Negative list, all other tariff line products could be imported from India. As per the report of WTO with respect to the Trade Policy Review of Pakistan 2015, Pakistan was in the process of granting India Non-Discriminatory access to its market which was similar to MFN status and which again not implemented. Pakistan has always cited reason such conflict of interest and non-tariff barriers like sanctions and embargoes on its product in India as the reason for not according to India the MFN status.

During times of heightened tensions between the two countries, the Indian authorities have always been pressurized from different political outfits’ as well as different sections of the civil society groups to withdraw the MFN status of Pakistan. The pressure was on its zenith after the Uri attacks in 2016, after which, finally, the MFN status was put under review but was not withdrawn till the end of the 16th Lok Sabha’s last session i.e. the budget session.

The recent attack on the CRPF soldiers killing more than 40 soldiers finally took its toll on the patience which India had exhibited all this while after 1996 for 22 years. Even after the Kargil India had maintained its composure by not opting for such a measure. So this very easily implies that the Indian side has run out of all the gas which was helping it to maintain cordial trade ties with Pakistan.

Effects of the Withdrawal

The withdrawal of the MFN status under the Article 21(b)(iii) clause which is the ‘security exception’ clause, is a very big move diplomatically but on real terms with respect to trade, it shouldn’t have much impact on Pakistan. India has already increased the customs duty to 200 per cent for goods being imported from Pakistan which means that this move of India will hurt the exports of Pakistan to India which is to the tune of 488.5 USD only. Also, the actual trade between India-Pakistan in the FY17 was only USD 2.29 billion which is only 0.35% of India’s total trade. With regards to impact on industries in Pakistan, the chemicals and cotton as primary goods needed for the production of finished goods, will become costlier for Pakistan, hence the cost of production will rise.

The same step can also have a negative effect on India too. It is India which holds a trade surplus over Pakistan and in the South Asian region where it is also the part of SAFTA, this move might make India lose its goodwill in the region and might also stir up controversy at WTO level.

Revoking the MFN status is more of a symbolic political move which is starkly clear by the volume of trade between the two countries which is only double of what we have with a very small state like Bhutan. But isolating Pakistan in the international arena is a necessary step that India needed to take up seriously instead of the dilly dally approach that we have seen till the Uri attacks and this seems to be a first good move. Even while a few negative effects might come India’s way, more such diplomatic actions are needed on the part of Indian authorities to make the Pakistani side accountable for the terror attacks due to its weak or no action on the terror outfits which have also created problems for Pakistan itself.

