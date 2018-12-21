Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday issued an order authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

Gone are the days when a user could hide his private files on his personal computer and remain assured that it will remain hidden untill he decides otherwise as the Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday issued an order authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer”.

As per the notification, irrespective of the ownership, any person or service provider or subscriber in charge of the computer resource is now bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies and failing to do will invite 7-year prison.

The 10 authorities that now have access to anybody’s personal PC are:

Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (For service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi

Union Secretary Guaba gave the authorisation under 69 (1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which says that the Central government can direct any agency after it is satisfied that it is necessary to do so in the “interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above or for investigation of any offence.”

Under the IT ACT, a subscriber or intermediary or any person in-charge of the computer resource shall, when called upon by any agency referred, extend all facilities and technical assistance to-

(a) provide access to or secure access to the computer resource generating, transmitting, receiving or storing such information; or

(b) intercept, monitor, or decrypt the information, as the case may be; or

(c) provide information stored in computer resource.

