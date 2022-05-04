Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested a thorough report from the Rajasthan government regarding communal tensions in the state's Jodhpur region

According to reports, the Ministry is also “keeping a close eye on the situation” and seeking information from the state’s administrative and police authorities.

Earlier on Tuesday, hours before Eid, tensions erupted in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s hometown of Jodhpur, causing officials to ban mobile internet connections and impose a curfew in 10 police station regions of the city.

There was a ruckus over the placement of religious flags atop the Jalori entrance circle in Jodhpur, which resulted in stone-pelting and the injury of five police officers.

However, state CM has urged its people to maintain peace and unity.

Following the incident, the Jodhpur Police Department issued orders to enforce a curfew till midnight on May 4 and to suspend mobile internet access for preventing misinformation from spreading.