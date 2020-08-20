Centre has asked around 100 companies of parliamentary forces to immediately withdraw from Jammu and Kashmir and return to their base locations.

Days after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from the Union Territory. These companies were mobilised from their base locations to Jammu and Kashmir after the abolishment of Article 370.

According to official communication, 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 Companies each of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SSB has been withdrawn.

The home ministry has asked all paramilitaries to withdraw their companies from the Union Territory and send them back to their respective places.

Centre took this decision after a review of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), deployed in Jammu and Kashmir was held by Minister of Home Affairs. Around 100 companies have been asked to return to their base locations, these companies were mobilised from their base locations in August 2019 after Article 370 abrogation.

The new communication has been sent on Wednesday and the paramilitary forces have been asked to withdraw companies with immediate effect. Centre had asked these companies to return to their bases from where they were mobilised to the UT. The operational strength of a CAPF company is normally of 100 security personnel.

