In a major blow to the Tamil Nadu government, the Madras High Court today ordered a CBI probe into the Gutkha Scam in the state which allegedly involves Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and the Director General of Police T.K.Rajendran. The first division bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose delivered the judgement on petitions filed by DMK MLA J Anbazhagan and activist ‘Traffic’ K.R.Ramasamy. The multi-crore gutkha scam came to light following searches conducted by the Income Tax department in the business premises of manufacturers of gutkha, which is a banned substance in the state. The IT sleuths recovered a diary from a gutkha manufacturer that had details of bribes given to ministers and top police officers for allowing illegal sale of the banned substance.

Health Minister C.VijayaBaskar who is in the eye of the storm remained unfazed over the developments and said he is not afraid of the CBI enquiry. “It is easy to foist false cases against people who are involved in public life. I will continue to do my work in the health department”, he said. Welcoming the transfer of the case to CBI, DMK working President, MK Stalin demanded an immediate resignation of the health minister and the Director General of police.

“The CBI should get to the bottom of this case that has affected many people in the state. Facts must be unearthed and a swift investigation has to be carried out”, he said. Meanwhile, Minister for Fisheries, D.Jayakumar said the question of resignation of health minister C.Vijayabaskar does not arise as the enquiry is in a preliminary stage. Despite an ongoing probe by the state Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption ( DVAC), DMK had moved court seeking a fair probe. Senior Counsel P.Wilson, appearing for the petitioner, said” DVAC does not have powers to file a case against the central government officials and in the incidents occurred in other states. Since allegations are of multi-state scam, the CBI is the only appropriate agency to carry out an investigation.

