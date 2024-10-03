Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Microsoft Announces New Updates For Copilot, Check Here

In a biggest breakthrough, Microsoft has announced exciting updates to its native chatbot, Copilot, introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) features that enhance both voice and vision capabilities.

Microsoft Announces New Updates For Copilot, Check Here

In a biggest breakthrough, Microsoft has announced exciting updates to its native chatbot, Copilot, introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) features that enhance both voice and vision capabilities.

Announcing these enhancements on tuesday, these features aims to provide users with an intuitive interface that delivers “speedy and fluent answers.”

Further, the Copilot Voice feature is designed to facilitate hands-free conversations, akin to Gemini Live and Chatgpt’s Voice Mode. Additionally, the much-debated Recall feature is set to be expanded to all Windows insider users this month.

In a detailed blog post, Microsoft outlined the upcoming AI capabilities that will be integrated into the Copilot app for iOS, Android, the web, and Copilot assistant on Windows.

Moreover, with the introduction of four voice options, users can now engage in hands-free dialogue with Microsoft’s chatbot. This feature can be utilized for brainstorming sessions, quick inquiries, or casual conversations.

Additionally, copilot vision now enables the chatbot to view what the user sees on their screen and supports voice queries regarding the content displayed. For example, users can show the AI an image of furniture and ask about its color palette, material, and other details.

But to ensure privacy, this is feature is an opt-in and it will not function until the user explicitly activates it. Even after activation, it currently works with a limited selection of websites, and the company assures users that the data processed will not be collected or used for AI training.

Lastly, Microsoft’s recall feature, which captures passive screenshots of a user’s laptop or desktop to track local activity, is now being rolled out to a broader audience. This feature is available to Windows Insiders using Copilot+ PCs this month.

