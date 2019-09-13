Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s father BN Yugandhar passed away on Friday at the age of 82. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the demise of Yugandhar.

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s father BN Yugandhar passed away after a brief illness at the age of 82. Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer died this afternoon. Sources said the former bureaucrat had not been keeping well for some time and breathed his last at his residence in Banjara Hills. However, it was not clear when Yugandhar will be cremated and his son Satyana Nadella will attend the last rites of his father.

1962 batch IAS officer, Yugandhar had served in the Prime Minister’s Office during late P V Narasimha Rao’s regime and also as Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. He had held many key positions in Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Known for his outstanding performance as a bureaucrat, he helped for implementing many schemes designed for the poor and marginalized sections of the society.

During the UPA-I government from 2004-2009, Yugandhar who held top position as a Planning Commission member. From 1988 to 1993, he also served as Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Hailed from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, Yugandhar had worked for the development of his state. One of the famous episode of his life when Yugandhar performed his son’s marriage in a simple manner. He did not event invite then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao for the marriage. In 2014 when his son Satya Nadella became Microsoft CEO, the family sought to avoid media attention.

Shocked to learn that Sri BN Yugandhar Garu passed away today. A former IAS officer of 1962 batch and served in PMO during the tenure of PV Narasimha Rao Garu. — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 13, 2019

Leaders across the country have expressed shock over the demise of Yugandhar. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed Yugandhar as a sincere, honest officer who was known for his simplicity. CM Rao also recalled the services rendered by Yugandhar. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. President of Telangana IAS officers’ Association B P Acharya also condoled the death of a former civil servant.

