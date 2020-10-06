Uttar Pradesh government speaking on the Hathras midnight cremation in the SC Affidavit said that it was done at midnight to avoid violence and added that the deceased family was aware of it. The government further cited Intel reports to the Apex Court backing the cremation.

The UP govt had filed an affidavit in Supreme Court. Amid protests and outrage, Uttar Pradesh government speaking on Hathras midnight cremation in the SC Affidavit said that it was done at midnight to avoid violence and added that the deceased family was aware of the cremation. The government further cited Intel reports to the Apex Court backing the cremation and alleged possibility of the issue being communalised by certain sections.

The government further added action would be taken soon against the miscreants as soon as FIR is filed. The government informed the Court that some are trying to use the Hathras incident to incite violence for their vested interest. The government further mentioned that massive misinformation is spreading online on the alleged gang-raped incident.

The government has further demanded the case to be transferred to the CBI for a free and fair investigation. It claims that vested interests are involved and the government fears they are trying to derail the probe. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has filed affidavit demanding CBI probe into the Hathras incident. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh government deployed round-the-clock security outside the house of the Hathras victim, accepting her family’s demands on Monday.

#Hathras case: Uttar Pradesh govt's affidavit states

a "vicious campaign" has been unleashed to defame the State govt. It explains in detail the investigation carried out so far in the case, & says that vested interests are attempting to ascribe motive to derail a fair probe. https://t.co/n4ArcEkgJl — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Also Read: Hathras Horror: UP govt accepts family plea, deploys round-the-clock security outside victim’s house

Also Read: MAE calls UN official’s comments on rape cases ‘unnecessary, unwarranted’

The 19-year-old Hathras woman succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report said that the victim suffered a fracture of “cervical vertebra”. Amid enormous outrage by the opposition parties and civil society since the teen’s death on September 29, social media too erupted in protests after a video, purportedly showing the administration cremating the body without the presence of family members, went viral.