The central government's decision to cut around 17,000 trees in the national capital has triggered widespread protests. #DelhiChipkoAndolan was trending on Twitter, social media users were supporting the campaign. However, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's added fuel to the anger of Delhi residents, who staged protests in various locations of the national capital.

At a time when Delhi is facing pollution crisis, the Central government has decided to cut down around 17,000 trees. The plan has irked residents of the national capital, people staged protests at various locations in the city, showing their displeasure and anger towards the government’s plan which will negatively affect the ecologic balance. #DelhiChipkoAndolan was trending on Twitter on the Sunday evening, reflection of anger among the national capital residents. The campaign, which is very similar to chipko movement started by Uttarakhand tribals in the 1970s to stop deforestation.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweet on June 23 added fuel to the anger of people. In his tweet, the minister in the Central government tried to justify the Central government’s decision by explaining his government afforestation plan for the national capital.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that there will not be one tree less than there are today & the green cover will be threefold. Mischief mongers are not able to identify or appreciate the facts & continue to misinform genuinely concerned citizens who should check this link for details.

There will not be one tree less than there are today & the green cover will be threefold. Mischief mongers are not able to identify or appreciate the facts & continue to misinform genuinely concerned citizens who should check this link for details https://t.co/8a7bcKRXwV (1/3) pic.twitter.com/F6Scw9zHDx — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 23, 2018

But, a social media user got miffed over minister’s expression and said, “ “Why you didn’t you consider making accommodations in Dwarka, Rohini or outer Delhi minister Hardeep Singh Puri Ji?” Urging people to promote the campaign, a social media user on Twitter said, “f you want to breathe peacefully, Do participate in #DelhiChipkoAndolan. Center have ordered to cut 17,000 trees in Delhi to make VIP apartments. Now choice is yours …You wanna fight against it or you wanna be silent.” Environmentalists have suggest that the cutting down of tress will impact the ecosystem of the national capital.

Check how Twitterati reacted to Delhi Chipko Andolan movement:

#DelhiChipkoAndolan

Useless decision taken by government to cut trees. It's precious gem for living things on the planet. Without trees the whole living things become instinct in future. Think twice and trice to taking such decisions. — Sudhir Chowdhary (@chowdhary_skc) June 24, 2018

Maybe Modi ji does nt know the importance of trees. It’s time we teach him something today, please retweet it widely to save trees.#DelhiChipkoAndolan pic.twitter.com/koaThlF65K — Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) June 24, 2018

