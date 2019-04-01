Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has announced to float a new front in Bihar. The 30-year-old leader had resigned from RJD last week and now has floated a new party with its working title Lalu-Rabri Morcha.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav today announced to float a new political front in Bihar. Tej Pratap Yadav, who resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) last week has announced a form a new party and its working title is Lalu-Rabri Morcha. He named his new front after his parents and former Chief Ministers of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. According to the reports, Tej Pratap has threatened his brother and RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav in demand to field his aides on RJDs ticket from Jehanabad and Sheohar seats. If not, he has reportedly warned his party to launch a new front and he will field his candidates anyway.

The reports say that Tej Pratap was upset since RJD had announced to field his father-in-law Chandrika Ray the Saran constituency. Reportedly Tej Pratap does not have good relations with his in-laws and he filed a divorce within 6 months of his wedding. His father Lalu Prasad Yadav is a sitting MP from the Saran constituency and has won 4 times. Currently, Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail after he was convicted in the Fodder scam.

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav had strongly opposed Chandrika Ray’s nomination but his younger Tejashwi supported the candidate. Tejashwi announced Chandrika’s name a day after Tej Pratap resigned from RJD’s youth wing chief. Reply to a question about ups and downs in the family, Tejashwi said, “Didn’t you see his statement that he’s my Krishna and I’m his Arjun?”

