MiG-21 Bison fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashes near Nal in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, pilot ejects safely: A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Shobhasar village near Bikaner in Rajasthan on Friday. The pilot of the ill-fated jet managed to eject safely. The incident took place after the fighter jet took to skies from Nal airbase crashes near Bikaner on a routine sortie. The primary investigation has suggested that the aircraft was hit by a bird.

On February 12, a MiG 27 had crashed in Eta village in Pokaran tehsil of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The pilot ejected safely and a Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.

On February 1, two pilots of the Indian Air Force flying Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft were killed after the aircraft crashed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru while taking off. Reports said that Squadron leader Siddharth Negi and Squadron leader Sameer Abrol, who were flying the aircraft, suffered serious injuries after the aircraft crashed while taking off this morning at the airport.

On January 28, a Jaguar aircraft of the IAFhad crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The IAF’s plane crashed a few minutes after it had taken off from the Gorakhpur airbase during the training session. The plan was all flamed as soon as it hit the ground and the pilot managed to leave the plane safely. The news agency ANI reported that a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.

