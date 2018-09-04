The pilots avoided dense residential colonies and the jet crashed on an open field, Colonel Sombit Ghosh, Defence PRO, said. The MiG 27 fighter jet airborne from Jodhpur came down near Devriya village.AF) said.

The MiG-27 jet crashed at Banar's Devaliya village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG 27 fighter jet crashed near Jodhpur during a routine mission on Tuesday. Both the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely. The pilots avoided dense residential colonies and the jet crashed on an open field, Colonel Sombit Ghosh, Defence PRO, said.

The MiG 27 fighter jet airborne from Jodhpur came down near Devriya village.

The jet burst into flames and was completely destroyed in the crash. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the crashed aircraft as villagers rushed to the site.

A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Eyewitness Champalal said that two-to-three fighter planes were flying when one of them was seen emanating smoke. It came down suddenly with a loud noise and the area was engulfed in thick smoke.

The pilots were taken to a hospital in an air ambulance.

The Mikoyan MiG-27 is a ground-attack aircraft, originally built by the Mikoyan-Gurevich design bureau in the Soviet Union and later licence-produced in India by Hindustan Aeronautics as the Bahadur.

