As soon as the Delhi lockdown was declared on Monday, migrant laborers began migrating again. Thousands of migrants arrived at the Anand Vihar bus terminal and Kaushambi bus stand to return home. Like last year, they do not have to walk hundreds of kilometers because they want to reach their village beforehand. The rising outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic is scaring them that this time the lockdown may last for months and not just a week. People from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand no longer want to live in Delhi because they are afraid.

The explanation for this is that Delhi’s laborers were already fearful of a lockdown. It became more rapid as soon as it was formally announced a lockdown on Monday. Social distancing and covid laws are clearly impossible in this crowd of laborers anxious to return to their respective villages and houses.

There is also an attempt to avoid Corona leaving Delhi in the wake of the lockdown. Migrants are terrified of the Covid-19 cases that are surfacing in the capital. In Delhi, health services such as beds and oxygen are low. The coronavirus, it is said among migrant laborers, will be saved in the village. However, from the size of the masses that have assembled at the stations, it appears that social distancing would be difficult to pursue. Many of these people could end up taking the corona with them to the village in such a situation.

