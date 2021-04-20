Thousands of migrants gather at bus stations to return to their villages after Delhi announced a lockdown. Migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand do not want to live in Delhi because they are afraid. Social distancing and covid laws are clearly impossible in this crowd of laborers. Many of these people could end up taking the corona with them to the village in such a situation.

As soon as the Delhi lockdown was declared on Monday, migrant laborers began migrating again. Thousands of migrants arrived at the Anand Vihar bus terminal and Kaushambi bus stand to return home. Like last year, they do not have to walk hundreds of kilometers because they want to reach their village beforehand. The rising outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic is scaring them that this time the lockdown may last for months and not just a week. People from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand no longer want to live in Delhi because they are afraid.

Amid one-week lockdown in Delhi, migrants gather at Ghaziabad border to return home by walk "There's no work for us, & no landlord or govt will help us during lockdown.That's why we're leaving. If there's further lockdown,we won't be able to survive," says a migrant pic.twitter.com/gg5C6IxCgu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2021

The explanation for this is that Delhi’s laborers were already fearful of a lockdown. It became more rapid as soon as it was formally announced a lockdown on Monday. Social distancing and covid laws are clearly impossible in this crowd of laborers anxious to return to their respective villages and houses.

Delhi: Migrant workers continue to leave for their hometown as the 6-day lockdown in the national capital comes into effect. Visuals from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. The lockdown, which started at 10 pm last night, will remain imposed till 5 am on April 26th. pic.twitter.com/8mJfiif2ey — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

There is also an attempt to avoid Corona leaving Delhi in the wake of the lockdown. Migrants are terrified of the Covid-19 cases that are surfacing in the capital. In Delhi, health services such as beds and oxygen are low. The coronavirus, it is said among migrant laborers, will be saved in the village. However, from the size of the masses that have assembled at the stations, it appears that social distancing would be difficult to pursue. Many of these people could end up taking the corona with them to the village in such a situation.

#WATCH | Delhi: A huge rush of migrant workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. Delhi Govt has imposed a 6-day lockdown beginning at 10 pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/LDFesCKiKQ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

