Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Cow Vigilantes in Haryana, Five Arrested

A migrant worker from West Bengal, identified as Sabir Malik, was allegedly beaten to death by members of a cow vigilante group in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on August 27. The incident, reportedly sparked by suspicions that Malik had consumed beef, has led to the arrest of five individuals, including two minors, according to PTI.

Malik, who made his living by collecting waste and empty bottles, was lured to a shop by the accused under the pretext of buying empty plastic bottles. Police stated that the group then began to assault him brutally.

Second Attack Led to Malik’s Death

The violence escalated when locals initially intervened and stopped the assault. However, instead of ceasing their attack, the accused took Malik to a different location and continued beating him. This second assault proved fatal. Malik, who lived in a shanty near Bandhra village, succumbed to his injuries following the attack.

The suspects, identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit, and Sahil, were apprehended by the police. The accused claimed they suspected Malik of consuming beef, which allegedly provoked the violent attack.

Legal Action Taken

Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. The incident adds to a growing list of violent actions taken by cow vigilante groups in Haryana, highlighting ongoing concerns over mob violence related to beef consumption in the state.

Rise in Vigilante Attacks in Haryana

Haryana has seen a worrying increase in lynchings and mob violence by cow vigilantes over the last decade. Incidents of violence related to cattle and suspicions of beef consumption have frequently made headlines, reflecting deeper communal tensions in the region.

In a particularly shocking case in 2023, two Muslim men from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan were allegedly abducted and burned to death in a car in Haryana, further illustrating the deadly impact of cow vigilantism.

Concerns Over Increasing Vigilantism

The death of Sabir Malik has once again put the spotlight on the rising issue of cow vigilantism in India, particularly in states like Haryana, where self-proclaimed protectors of cattle often take the law into their own hands. Activists have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of laws against such groups, urging the government to curb the rise of mob violence and protect the rights and lives of individuals, especially those from vulnerable communities.