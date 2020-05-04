Railway fare for migrants: After Congress slams the Centre for charging rail fares from the stranded migrants. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra says that Indian Railways has subsidised 85% of the fare for migrants.

After the Congress party hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for asking rail fares from the stranded migrant worker, BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra in reply said that the states are already paying for the migrants travel.

In a tweet, Sambit wrote: Rahul Gandhi Ji, here are the guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs which clearly said, that no train tickets to be sold at any station. Indian railways have also subsidized 85% fare and rest of 15 per cent to be given by the State Governments.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said, the state governments had already begun the work to bring back all the labours from different places. For that Shramik Express (special trains) to be run and about 1,200 tickets are already being registered to the railways.

And this is how the Congress ruled State Governments can pay the 15% for the Migrant workers (85% being taken care of by the Railways) rather than politicising the otherwise smooth process taken up by the railways. https://t.co/Axtmen5nY9 pic.twitter.com/RNQdcfNBvB — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 4, 2020

Earlier on the day, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government and said, on one side Indian Railways is charging from stranded migrants, while on the other hand, Rail Ministry is donating Rs 151 crore to the PM Cares fund.

संकट की इस घड़ी में मेरे श्रमिक बहन-भाई जरा भी चिंता न करें। मैं आपके साथ पूरी ताकत के साथ खड़ा हूं। विभिन्न राज्यों से स्पेशल ट्रेन से आपको वापस लाने के लिए हम केंद्र सरकार और रेल मंत्रालय के साथ मिलकर प्रयास कर रहे हैं। आपका किराया भी प्रदेश सरकार वहन करेगी। #MPFightsCorona — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on early Monday said, that her party will bear all the ticket fare of the migrant labourers who are not in a condition to pay. An official statement released by the Congress party said, if when BJP government can provide free air tickets for the return home of Indian citizens stranded abroad, where Indian rail ministry donated Rs 151 crore to PM Cares fund, then why not for the migrant labours?

This will be the Indian National Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them: Sonia Gandhi, Congress President https://t.co/j4o56Ok8wp — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

