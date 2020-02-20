Democratic presidential candidate and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg said India’s a bigger climate change culprit than China with New Delhi not doing enough to fight climate change and reducing the emission of greenhouse gases. Bloomberg has thus been the 3rd Democrat candidate to take a stance against India after Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren took up the cause of Kashmir and criticized India’s revocation of Artice 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

During a Democratic debate on Wednesday, he said India is much more to fault for carbon emissions than China. The billionaire businessman, who has heavily invested in China, was replying to a question on his business interests in China and how that would impact his stance on climate change.

In his response, Bloomberg said they have to negotiate and curb the problem and said it’s not about going to war with them. He said it is about convincing the Chinese that it is in their interest as well. India needs to do much here as it seems to be more accountable for these emissions than China, he said.

Bloomberg said carbon emissions can’t be solved without China, India, Western Europe, and the US. It is interesting to note that Bloomberg found India wanting in its efforts against climate change than China, even though Beijing is trying to revive its economy hit by a slowdown and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. In China, industrial coal-burning is the largest source of greenhouse gases and leaves it way at the top of the emitters’ podium.

The US presidential candidate, who swung to a Democrat aspirant from starting out as a Republican nominee, said he was willing to work with India to find a solution to carbon emissions.

