Mike Pompeo to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, S Jaishankar, Ajit Doval today: No MoUs are expected to be signed between the US and India during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's 3-day visit to the country, reports said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night on a three-day visit amid India-Us trade tension. Pompeo will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to exchange views on a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. Pompeo will also meet Indian and US businesses in round table format and deliver a policy speech at India International Center in New Delhi.

Pompeo and EAM Jaishankar will discuss key issues including terrorism, H1B visa cap, bilateral trade, India’s arms deal with Russia and the situation arising out of the US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, reports said. Diplomatic sources said the US Secretary of State’s talks with Jaishankar will be more about getting to know each other since this is the first engagement with the new government. No MoUs are expected to be signed between the countries, but several issues may be discussed between the two leaders.

Pompeo may assure India on no cap on H1B Visas.

Apart from that, the US Secretary of State will also meet NSA Ajit Doval in South Block at 11 am today. They will discuss multiple issues including terror and defense before the meeting between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit at Osaka on June 28.

Resuming engagement with a valuable strategic partner after elections@SecPompeo arrives in India on a 2-day visit. He will call on PM @narendramodi and meet EAM @DrSJaishankar to exchange views on a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/EkXh12TrPX — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2019

New Delhi may make it clear to the US that the S-400 missile deal with Moscow can’t be wished away’ as India meets the US waiver criteria for procuring the missile defence system from sanctions-hit Moscow. The S-400 deal between India and Russia has become a matter of concern for the US. The S-400 missile deal has been in discussion for almost a decade and the US is well aware why India is buying it.

Sources said both the US and India will issue a joint press statement at 2 pm today.

Coinciding with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s India visit, the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) staged a protest against the US imposition of sanctions against Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and other countries and its wars of aggression on Tuesday (June 25, 2019).

All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) protest against the US, coinciding with the visit of Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State to India. The protest was against the US imposition of sanctions against Cuba, Iran, Venezuela and other countries & its wars of aggression. pic.twitter.com/0odyKtG6rh — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) June 25, 2019

