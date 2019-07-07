Congress leader Milind Deora has given up the party leadership saying he was looking forward to a role at the national level so that he could help stabilise party's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora has tendered resignation from the post and recommended a three-member panel to lead Mumbai Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections due later this year. The resignation has been given on grounds of Lok Sabha election debacle.

On his resignation, Deora said he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party. He had recently supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign from the top leadership.

In a tweet earlier, he had said that Gandhi never hesitated to lead from the front and the party should respect his decision. It was important to revive Congress by electing a successor, wrote Deora in support of Gandhi’s resignation.

Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora tenders his resignation from his post. He has also proposed a three member panel to lead Mumbai Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/aPmfaF1LCt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Deora has recommended setting up a provisional collective leadership comprising three senior Congress leaders to oversee the city party until the Maharashtra Assembly polls. He had earlier expressed his desire to resign from the post shortly after meeting Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

A statement issued from his office said the Maharashtra Congress now had the challenge to take on BJP-Shiv Sena and negate the impact of Vanchit Aghadi.

On his resignation, Deora said political realities have changed since the Lok Sabha results and the party workers should get ready for roles in accordance with present demands.

He added that he accepted the MRCC top leadership in the interest of uniting the party and once he met Rahul Gandhi, he was adamant on his decision to quit on grounds of moral responsibility given party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election in the state. Deora contested the Lok Sabha poll from Mumbai-South constituency but lost to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant.

