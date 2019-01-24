Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, formerly a Kashmiri militant, has been chosen for this year’s Ashok Chakra, country’s highest peacetime gallantry award. Wani was part of the 34 Rashtriya Rifles and during the counter-militancy operation at Batagund village in Shopian, he was martyred. Wani, who will be decorated with Ashoka Chakra posthumously was once an Ikhwan (terrorist attempting counter-insurgency operations), however, later on he surrendered to the Army and went ahead with joining the Indian Army.

Not only did Wani become the two-time winner of the Sena Medal but also went onto become a highly decorated martyr of the Indian Army. According to the press release from the President’s Secretariat, “Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani exhibited the most conspicuous gallantry in personality eliminating two terrorists and assisting in the evacuation of his wounded colleagues and made supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.”

During the counter-militancy operation in Batagund village, Wani along with his team blocked the likely escape route of the terrorists. As per reports, “Sensing danger, the terrorists attempted breaching the inner cordon, firing indiscriminately and lobbing grenades. Undeterred by the situation, Wani held ground and eliminated one terrorist in a fierce exchange at close range.” The 38-year-old then went on with killing another one who was hiding in the house next door. Although the terrorist did try to flee, Wani killed him in a hand-to-hand combat situation. In spite of the injuries, he managed to eliminate the terrorist.

Wani will be conferred with Ashoka Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on Republic Day and the ceremony will be graced by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as the chief guest for the occasion. His wife will be receiving the award on his behalf.

