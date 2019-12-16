Chandigarh, December 15: The three-days Military Literature Festival (MLF)-2019 on Sunday concluded on a happy note and the event was a huge success as thousands of people especially students attended the enlightening sessions and enthralled by different activities carried out during the fest.

During the fest, various panel discussions on Military Literature and Experiences, Samvad Interactions, Martial Art and Dance Performances, Paintings and Weaponry Exhibition, Clarion Call Theatre etc remained the centre of attraction.

In an activity session, students from different schools had written postcards to soldiers, drawn paintings to dedicate the Army and participated in various other activities. Students also got an opportunity to interact with the Army Officers, who encouraged them to join the Army. Over 1800 students from different schools had interacted with senior army officials during Samvad Sessions.

Divulging details about the Clarion Theatre, Colonel Avinish Sharma said that the motive of the clarion theatre was to disseminate the message of patriotism among the youth and encourage them to join the Army. He said that the documentaries pertaining to valour and sacrifices by the Army during wars were shown to the students and audiences.

A weapon display by the Infantry Unit of 2 Sikh Regiment led by Naib Subedar Surinderpal Singh and Naib Subedar Gurdip Singh remained the cynosure of every eye. Weapons including 7.62 MM MMG, 30MM AGL-17, ATGM LR FLAME MK-II, 5.56MM INSAS RIF, 51MM MOR, 5.56MM INSAS LMG, 7.62MM DSR, 7.62MM AK47, 84MM RL MK-II, 40MM MGL, 40MM UBGL, 84MM RL MK-III, 81MM MOR E-1 etc were exhibited.

In this fest, visitors in large numbers enjoyed the food from different food stalls established by including Institute of Hotel Management from Bathinda, Verka, Food Court Institute Hoshiarpur, special Jalebi from Haryana, Rajasthani food, Pan stall and Froyo.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of old and rare metals from World War-I, the Kargil War and other wars by a grandson of a Military Engineering Service officer, Narinderpal Singh remained a star attraction among the visitors.

