Every Punjabi should be made aware of our dignified history

Surinder Singh Tej participates in discussion on two books written in Punjabi

Chandigarh, 13 December: Punjabi’s have always contributed with their blood in not only in the freedom movement of our country but also in securing its borders and it is important to write Military Literature in Punjabi language.

This was stated during a book discussion by Colonel B.S. Sra during the Military Literature Festival being organized by the Punjab Government. During this session the books written by Colonel Sra on selected battles of Indian Army and first Indo-Pakistan war and 1947-48 Operation Rescue (Jammu & Kashmir) were discussed by renowned writer and editor of Punjabi Tribune-Surinder Singh Tej.

During the introduction of Colonel Sra, it was informed that Colonel Sra took part in the wars of 1965, 1971 and also in the first campaign of Siachin and he has got firsthand experience of writing on wars.

Surinder Singh Tej said that very little is written on Military Literature by Punjabi writers. He also gave some references as to how brigadier Narendra Pal written series of three novels. Colonel Jasbir Bhullar though had written high-quality literature but little is written about the army. Mohan Kahlon wrote about the Second World War ‘Veh-Gaye-Paani’, but it was more of a love story. Ajmer Mann wrote about the Army stories. Professor Ranjit Singh Delhi also wrote stories. He appreciated the efforts of Colonel Sra and said that it is a gift for Punjabi readers. He said that the emotions of heart can only be described in the mother tongue.

Colonel Sra said that due to paucity of Army Literature in his mother tongue (Punjabi), he choose to write in Punjabi language. He said that he was interested in literature since his student life and even during his stint in the army he did not left this interest.

