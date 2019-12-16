Chandigarh, December 13: As part of the Military Literature Festival which started today, a book discussion on ‘The Bugle Calls- A life in the Indian Army’ threw light on the emotions of an officer on joining the forces besides bringing up other aspects related to the army way of life.

The discussion included panelists Lt. Col (Retd) Naresh Rastogi, Kiran Doshi (Both Authors of the book) and Lt. Gen. (Retd) Harbhajan Singh. The discussion was moderated by Lt. Gen. (Retd) Vijay Oberoi.

Recounting his days as a cadet and an officer in the Army, Lt. Col Rastogi said that the first part deals with his sentiments while serving in the Army while the second part deals with the India of the 1950s and 1960s era which was different from what it is today.

Airing his views, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Harbhajan Singh said that the most important of the book pertains to the battle of Asal Uttar in 1965 war which the author was part of besides the 1971 war. He also recounted how the Pakistani armour offensive was blunted during the course of that battle.

Highlighting another aspect, Lt. Gen. Harbhajan Singh said that the regimental system is the way of life in the Army and is the backbone of the institution with slight aberrations which need to be sorted out.

