Medieval military Architecture – Forts of India

Indian forts built with nature which is missing in today’s architecture: Amita Baig

Chandigarh, December 13: Safety measures for defense and safeguard of artillery and people were the key points for the construction of any fort and Indian forts were beautifully developed by ruling emperors minding these points. The panelists highlighted these points during Medieval Military Architecture – Forts of India, discussion held here at venue B on the first day of Military Literature Festival 2019. The panelists also discussed the role of forts in the history and development of the nation and asserted that forts have very special role in shaping our present. Documentary films were also showcased during discussion to make the people aware of the features of Kumbhalgarh fort and Daultabad fort.

Renowned historian Amita Baig also highlighted the role of nature in the construction of fort in the region. She said that the forts in India were built with nature which is missing in today’s architecture. She added that the medieval techniques for the construction of forts were incorporated with both military and civil engineering as all the natural factors were used for the protection of the fort. She added that the architecture seems to be war with nature and the trend should be reversed.

Ms. Baig also highlighted the attachment of Indian people with the forts in the way of religious sentiments as she shared a story of local people while the renovation of Qila Mubarak. She said that when the renovation process started in Qila Mubarak, the locals appealed the team to allow their access to the ‘Jot’ of Baba Ala Singh.

While inaugurating the discussion, moderator Professor Pushpesh Pant said that the first Indian fort was constructed in 2000 BC by the small armies. He added that every region had its specialty of constructing forts and main things like secure place, far visibility, appropriate defense mechanism, availability of water and land to be used in tough times.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen DDS Sandhu elaborated the design of forts from the angle of military architecture and said that most of the Northern forts were constructed facing North to avoid the harsh effects of rain. He added that the emperors also put the dead bodies of people to give strong foundation as Khilji also put around 8,000 heads under the Siri fort.

Lt Gen Sandhu added that the existence of natural water resource and land for agricultural were also the prime requirements for the construction of a fort at any place. He said that the diversion of water channel by the Mughals forced the Sikhs to urge Guru Gobind Singh to vacate the Anandgarh fort at Anandpur Sahib as they also blocked the supply of ration.

Theatre artiste GS Channi also emphasized the need of the hour to preserve the culture and history of India lying in these forts. He added that there are miles long python like ramparts of the Kumbhalgarh fort which are believed to be second after Great Wall of China. He said that there is another believes that only a mosquito could reach in the fort without the permission of the then authorities as top kisses the clouds along with other defense techniques.

