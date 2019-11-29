This weekend (November 30-December 1) is all set to bring in a load of excitement, as a precursor to the third edition of the Military Literature Festival. The Military Carnival, to be held at Rajendra Park, Sector 1, Chandigarh (near the Chandigarh Club), will leave you elated and exhilarated, with its dazzling showcase of military equipment, a whole lot of adventure, and precision skill display.

Let your Adrenalin shoot up, let your pulse go racing, let your senses be stunned.

Open to all, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the display of arms, ammunition and surveillance equipment used by the military will give you an insight into the identity and functionality of various weapons, with guides to explain the details such as the make, range, country of origin etc.

Unleashing your sense of adventure will be an Off-roading 4×4 Jeep Display, where the organisers have teamed up with Gerrari Offroaders/Oraz to conduct a competitive event for enthusiastic drivers who are fascinated with off-roading. Different kinds of 4×4 vehicles, both of Indian and foreign makes, shall be on the track.

For the first time in three years, the MLF organisers have also invited all the moto-cross bikers, along with 4×4 owners, interested in the experience of off-road competition. The thrill of amateur drivers rubbing shoulders with their much experienced counterparts is sure to leave you spell-bound at the event, being managed by Col A S Nakai (Retd) on a track made by Kabir Waraich and Gagan Sachdeva. Capping the excitement will be a Vintage Car Rally and a Motorcycle Display.

A parallel and equally thrilling event under the mentorship of Col RS Chahal is the equestrian event, which promises to enthrall the audience with show jumping and tent pegging, among others. Teams of the Army, Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police will participate in the event, which will witness 80 riders and 100 horses compete for upmanship in all kinds of exciting sports, including trick riding, fire jump, and more!

The organisers have designed the events in a way as to promote local talent, through the participation of local events.

For more details, please visit https://militaryliteraturefestival.com/

