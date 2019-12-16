Military Literature Festival 2019: The Kargil War was one of the most difficult and challenging in Indian history which demonstrated unparalleled valour of the Indian Army.

New Generation to get inspiration from unparalleled valour of Indian Army -Colonel SC Tyagi

Chandigarh, December 13 – The Kargil War was one of the most difficult and challenging in Indian history which demonstrated unparalleled valour of the Indian Army.

‘The Kargil Victory: Battles From Peak to Peak’ book written by Colonel SC Tyagi gives us a glimpse about ‘untold incidents’ of war which is a great source of inspiration for today’s youth.

A panel discussion was carried out on the book during the first day of third Military Literature Festival in local Lake Club on Friday which was participated by Colonel PK Vasudeva, writer Colonel SC Tyagi and Vikramjeet Singh.

In the session, the videos and photos of the ground reporting by renowned TV senior journalist Barkha Dutt on Star Plus at that time were also shown.

On the question of Aditya, a seventh class student in the session, the writer said that this war was one of most difficult in the Indian History as the war was fought on 18,000 feet above sea level in which the enemy took advantage of height and it was not easy to fight with them.

He said that in the bone-chilling cold, it was a herculean task to climb with the weapons.

Vikramjeet Singh said that the book gives in-depth look and insight about Kargil War as the writer had ground zero personal experience which other journalists and writers had not gained the same. He said that the book is perfectly readable.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App