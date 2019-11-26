It's that time of the year again! Exhilarating moments of literary intellectualism are set to stimulate the senses, amidst a splash of camaraderie, valour and adventure. The Military Literature Festival (MLF) is back to unleash excitement, with its 3rd edition.

Launched in 2016 with the avowed aim of imbuing the youth with the value and appeal of a military career and life style, the MLF has rightfully earned an enviable brand presence in the region, by successfully encompassing all aspects of defence literary works, arts, crafts, music and weapons displays.

The prestigious annual affair is the joint initiative of distinguished military historian and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, organized every year in collaboration with Western Command.

Inaugurated by the Punjab Governor earlier this month from Patiala with the scintillating Shotgun Competition, the MLF has already built massive anticipation with a spree of exciting precursors to the Main Event, to be held from December 13 to 15 at Lake Club in City Beautiful.

The specially curated Golf Invitational Tourney witnessed decorated battle hardened veterans from across the country setting the sprawling Golf Course Lawns ablaze with their precision skills in golfing.

Drumming up the adrenalin levels was another enthralling event – the Kids Green Run – held at the captivating Capitol Complex. Open to children from 5 to 18 years of age, the run witnessed infectious enthusiasm, with over 550 students of different schools taking over the mantle to save Mother Earth on their tiny yet formidable shoulders.

The Double Peoria Full Handicap Stableford category, under which the competitions were held, witnessed war seniors fiercely vying for honours, thus turning the championship into a battle zone sans bullets. The slab was spread across 0-9, 10-18, 18-24 handicaps for the 9 holes category.

Taking the excitement forward was the formal announcement of the Main Festby Senior Advisor to CM Lt. Gen. T S Shergill to a packed media hall at Punjab Bhawan in the city.

Continuing with the spirit of festivities, Military Carnival, an extravaganza consisting of the Equitation Tattoo, 4×4 Jeep Off-Roading Display and the display of military equipment by Western Command will be held on November 30 and December 1. 7th December will see the Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Chandigarh War Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs of free India’s wars. This will be followed by the Bravehearts Motorcycle Ride paying tribute to those who fought to preserve our freedom.

For more details, please visit https://militaryliteraturefestival.com/

