BJP leaders have jumped in to defend Mahesh Vikram Hegde after Bengaluru police arrested him on March 29. Many BJP central ministers and state leaders have slammed the Siddaramiah government for his arrest. The editor has been booked for peddling fake news and for trying to create communal trouble in the state ahead of elections. They have now demanded his release and are running a campaign on social media with the hashtags #ISupportMaheshHegde and#ReleaseMaheshHegde.

BJP leaders in the Central government and the Karnataka unit have slammed the S. Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the arrest of Postcard News editor Mahesh Vikram Hegde on March 29 for publishing fake news that a Jain saint was attacked by Muslim youth. Minister of State for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde took to his Twitter account to shower his anger at the Karnataka government. He said, “Shame on the state government led by Siddaramaiah, which is behaving in dictatorial terms in arresting Mahesh Vikram Hegde. Ensure to follow the true democratic spirit in fighting us rather than doing a coward act. #ReleaseMaheshHegde.”

Shame on the state government led by @siddaramaiah which is behaving in dictatorial terms in arresting @mvmeet. Ensure to follow the true democratic spirit in fighting us rather than doing a coward act. #ReleaseMaheshHegde — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) March 29, 2018

Meanwhile, BJP’s Karnataka general secretary CT Ravi also condemned the arrest of the editor. He took to his social media account and slammed the Congress, saying, “I condemn the shameless act of arresting nationalist @mvmeet by Coward Congress Government in Karnataka. In taking this desperate step against @BJP4India Supporters @siddaramaiah has proved that he has already lost the upcoming Assembly Elections.” Mahesh Vikram Hegde was arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) for publishing that a Jain monk was attacked by Muslim youth in Bengaluru on the website. However, investigation by the police officials revealed the monk had had an accident while returning from the Shravanabelagola mahamastakabhisheka festival with his followers when a bike-borne drunk driver crashed into them, injuring the monk and his followers.

I condemn the shameless act of arresting Nationalist @mvmeet by Coward CONgress Government in Karnataka. In taking this desperate step against @BJP4India Supporters @siddaramaiah has proved that he has already lost the upcoming Assembly Elections. — C.T.Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) March 29, 2018

The police said the intent to publish fake news was to create communal tension in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. BJP MP Pratap Simha tweeted, “Today morning, the coward Congress government in Karnataka arrested Mahesh Vikram Hegde under the unconnected section 66 of the IT Act, that too by using CCB! Shame on you”. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the Postcard News editor has been accused of peddling fake news. He has been caught doing this on previous occasions as well. Hegde has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between religious groups and spreading communally sensitive news.

The Karnataka elections will be held on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 15. The state is communally sensitive.

