Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged the prominent investors to be a part of India's growth story in the roundtable of USIBC and CII

US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) co-hosted a roundtable with business leaders and investors in Silicon Valley, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged the prominent investors to be a part of India’s growth story.

Senior executives, private sector company leaders, venture capitalists, and institutional investors attended the meeting with Sitharaman, representing a combined asset under management of nearly USD 1 trillion. The minister discussed India’s potential for creating sustainable energy, waste-to-energy, and energy alternatives with investors in the clean energy sector during the meeting.

The minister told the investors that India is on track to become the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the next few years.

Atul Keshap, President of the USIBC, moderated the discussion, which also included V Ananth Nageswaran, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and other top officials.

Where technology and capital converge!



Excellent exchange of ideas at @USIBC @FollowCII #fintech roundtable w FM @nsitharaman in #SiliconValley. Friends frm industry deliberated on opportunities that #India’s fast digital journey & reforms offer to 🇺🇸 VCs, funds & asset managers pic.twitter.com/bF9jWpXZOr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 26, 2022

Following a discussion with members of the semiconductor sector, the Finance Minister paid a visit to Applied Materials’ Maydan Technology Centre in Silicon Valley to watch semiconductor research.

On Friday, the Finance Minister met with World Bank President David Malpass in Washington to discuss key economic concerns, including India’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.