The son of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who was granted bail was accused of triggering the clashes in the district. The accused surrendered before police on Sunday just a day after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected. He had filed the bail petition on March 27. Arijit Shashwat Choubey was named the accused in Bhagalpur communal clashes.

The prime accused in communal clashes that broke out in Bhagalpur, Arijit Shashwat Choubey, was set free on Monday by the Bihar police. The son of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who was granted bail was accused of triggering the clashes in the district. Earlier, the accused surrendered before police on Sunday just a day after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected. He had filed the bail petition on March 27. Earlier on March 17, massive violence had broken out in Bhagalpur district of Bihar after a group of people belonging to a minority community expressed their objection over a procession which was being carried out by workers. The procession was being taken out on the occasion of New Year as per Hindu calendar.

Reportedly workers of the procession had owed their allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Bajrang Dal. The Bhagalpur communal clashes erupted in the Medini Chowk area that falls under the Nathnagar police station. The celebration for the New Year turned violent after the people living in the area objected to the loud music that was being played during the procession. The reports stated that some provocative slogans were also raised by the people who involved in the procession.

ALSO READ: Cauvery dispute: SC pulls up Centre for not implementing its order, asks it to frame draft scheme by May 3

Meanwhile, the father of the accused said that the FIR registered against his son was false. He further demanded a fair and impartial investigation by the security agencies. Reacting to reports, Choubey accused the opposition parties — RJD and Congress — for trying to create unrest in the area. The minister said, ” We will defeat the intention of the RJD and Congress to instigate riots. The conspirators wanted to cause riots, but no one dared to do so and we have kept Bihar under control. The Bihar government and the Centre will together defeat the attempts to disturb harmony in the state.”

ALSO READ: Congress hunger strike: Jagdish Tytler, Sajjan Kumar asked to leave venue of protest

ALSO READ: China intruded 6 km into Indian territory last month: ITBP report

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App