The official website of Ministry of Defence was hacked on Friday as per the reports. The sources have informed that the official website of Defence Ministry is hacked and Chinese characters with error are appearing on the screen of the official website of the Ministry of Defence. This is not the 1st time that any official website has been hacked

“Ministry of Defence website hacked, Chinese characters appearing on the website home page,” reports ANI.

Ministry of Defence website hacked, Chinese characters appearing on the website home page. pic.twitter.com/VBzWXLC8EM — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Taking cognizance of the matter Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the website shall be restored shortly and every possible step will be taken to prevent the same in future. “Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website. The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken,” tweets Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(Developing story…)

