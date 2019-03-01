The tensions between the two Asian neighbours escalated after Indian Air Force carried out a pre-emptive strike in Pakistan's Balakot to destroy terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed which has taken the responsibility of Pulawama attack.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in Ministry of External Affairs TS Trimurti on Friday said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had a series of meeting with her counterparts including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, the Maldives on the sidelines of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Abu Dhabi. The OIC, a gathering of 47 Muslim majority countries and the second largest inter-governmental organisation in the world after the United States, had invited Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a guest of honour. Sushma Swaraj will also call on Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates, the MEA official said addressing a press briefing.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi over India’s presence.

On being asked if any member country of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, he made it clear that no OIC member has offered to mediate between the two sides, amid escalating tensions.

Around 49 CRPF personnel lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in three decades of militancy in Kashmir. However, Pakistani officials on Friday handed over captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India as a ‘peace gesture’.

