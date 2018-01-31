After hearing recommendations from a three-member committee comprising officials of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the MEA has revoked its decision to issue passports with orange-colored jackets to those with ECR status, such as unskilled workers who seek employment abroad. Recently the MEA said that India has decided to do away with the last page of the passport that contains the names of the spouse, parents, and address of the passport-holder while changing the colour of ECR passports for unskilled workers.

After comprehensive discussions with the various stakeholders, the MEA has decided to continue with the current practice of printing of the last page of the passport and not to issue a separate passport with an orange colour jacket to ECR passport holders," it stated

Noting it received several individuals and collective representations requesting to reconsider this decision as well as orange-coloured passport, it said at a meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday in the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh, the decision of the ministry on both these issues was reviewed in the light of these representations.”After comprehensive discussions with the various stakeholders, the MEA has decided to continue with the current practice of printing of the last page of the passport and not to issue a separate passport with an orange colour jacket to ECR passport holders,” it stated.

On January 12, the External Affairs Ministry said that India has decided to do away with the last page of the passport that contains the names of the spouse, parents, and address of the passport-holder while changing the colour of ECR passports for unskilled workers. The last page also contains information such as Emigration Check Required (ECR) and old passport number with date and place of issue of that passport. With the last page of the passport not to be printed, passport holders with ECR status would be issued a passport with orange colour passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport, the ministry had said. ECR passport holders require clearance from the Protector General of Emigrants to go abroad in order to prevent exploitation.