As the Covid-19 cases are rising in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that more than 192.74 crore COVID vaccine doses have been distributed to states and union territories to date.

According to the Health Ministry said in a statement, “So far, more than 192.74 crores (1,92,74,20,735) vaccine doses have been delivered to States and UTs through Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.”

Furthermore, the Ministry stated that there are still more than 19.93 crores (19,93,69,660) COVID-19 vaccine doses available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The central government is dedicated to speeding up COVID-19 vaccination and broadening its scope across the country. On January 16, 2021, the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme began.

The new phase of COVID-19 vaccination universalization began on June 21, 2021. More vaccines have been made available, as well as advanced awareness of vaccine availability to States and UTs to allow for better planning. The vaccine supply chain has also been streamlined.

As part of the nationwide immunization campaign, the Indian government has been supplying free COVID vaccinations to states and union territories. The Union Government would procure and supply (free of charge) to States and UTs 75 percent of the vaccines manufactured by vaccine makers in the country in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination push.

Earlier today, India reported 2,541 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a modest decrease in the 19 figures.