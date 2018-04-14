Amid many messages of greetings, minor clashes were witnessed in Punjab and Gujarat on Ambedkar Jayanti on Saturday, April 14. A violent clash was witnessed between Dalit group and right-wing group in Phagwara, Punjab which left 2 Dalits injured. The scuffle started after Ambedkar Sena activists put up a hoarding at Goal Chowk.

On Saturday, April 14, Prime minister Narendra Modi extended greetings across the country on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar through a message on Twitter, the PM said, “Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti. Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society.” President of India Ram Nath Kovind did the same by saying, “Homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. However, amidst many messages of greetings, minor clashes were witnessed in states like Punjab and Gujarat.

A violent clash was witnessed between Dalit group and right-wing group in Phagwara which left 2 Dalits injured. The scuffle started after Ambedkar Sena activists put up a hoarding at Goal Chowk, which is in Amritsar. The scuffle started after Ambedkar Sena activists put up a hoarding at Goal Chowk, which is in Amritsar. Despite police negotiation with both the side, both groups came face to face and started hurling stones at each other.

Another incident took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as Independent Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani supporters tried to stop BJP MPs to garland Ambedkar’s statue in order to pay tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Five men including members of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch were detained by police who tried to protest garlanding of Ambedkar’s statue by BJP MP Kirit Solanki. On the same day, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also lashed out at Modi government for doing politics in the name of Ambedkar and alleging that atrocities against Dalits are still high.

