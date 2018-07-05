Police detained a minor boy for raping his 8-year-old sister in Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi. The matter was highlighted after a local hospital alerted police about a minor girl who was admitted by her parents after they found her bleeding profusely from her private area.

Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a minor boy for raping his 8-year-old sister in Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi. The matter was highlighted after a local hospital alerted police about a minor girl who was admitted by her parents after they found her bleeding profusely from her private area. Taking cognizance of the report, police rushed to the hospital and questioned the parents about the incident. Reports suggest that the parents are daily wage labourers and were out from the house when the incident took place.

Later, the rape survivor was allotted a counsellor who informed the police that girl’s elder brother had forced himself on her and raped her minor sister while her parents were away for work. After the parents came back they were shocked to see their daughter bleeding and crying in pain.

After the matter was highlighted, Swati Maliwal, chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) paid a visit to the victim and assured full help and support.

As per the statement released by DCW, the girl is in a serious condition. The victim sustained severe injuries and underwent an operation. She is still being kept under high care.

DCW added that it will be paying for all medical and hospital expenses of the girl and her parents are very poor. The DCW further highlighted that the crimes against women are on a rise in national capital and further urged the Centre and state governments to take necessary steps to curb this menace.

The following incident comes to light just a few weeks after a 4-year-old was raped by her relative after being abducted right from outside her school.

The shocking incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. The girl is said to be in a critical stage and was recently airlifted to AIIMS.

