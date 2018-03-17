The family of the victim had asked for an ambulance from the hospital. The father of the deceased said that the hospital said that they would charge around Rs 17,000 and will provide with a doctor in the ambulance. Following the matter, the police arrested the driver and the ac mechanic who was posing as the doctor. The victim was appearing for his Class 10 Board exams and had fallen ill on March 14.

On a day-to-day basis, we come across several instances which make us question the medical sector of India. Just a few days after it was found that a doctor in Pune had brought in a tantric inside the ICU to ward-off evil spirits from the patient, recently, it has been found that a minor boy lost his life after an air-conditioning (AC) mechanic posing as a doctor was sent in a critical care ambulance in Kolkata. The 16-year-old minor boy was being rushed to the Kolkata private hospital for treatment from a nursing home in Burdwan. The family of the student had asked for the ambulance from the nursing home in Burdwan. Following the death of the boy, the Kolkata police have arrested ambulance driver along with the mechanic who was faking as a doctor.

The deceased was a resident of Nalhati in Birbhum district in Kolkata. The deceased, identified as Arijit Das (15), who was appearing for his Class 10 Board exams and had fallen ill on March 14. The early reports claimed that the victim was suffering from acute fever, joint and back pain. After seeing no improvement in health the parents of the victim had him shifted from state-run Nalhati hospital to a private nursing home-Annapurna Nursing Home in Burdwan. Commenting on the matter, the father claimed that his son’s condition was deteriorating at the nursing home following which they decided to shift him to Kolkata. The father, “We arranged the ambulance associated with the hospital. They demanded Rs 17,000 and assured us that a doctor will accompany my son.”

ALSO READ: Ex-Karnataka DGP HT Sangliana defends his sexist remarks against Nirbhaya’s mother, says he is being misinterpreted

The 15-year-old victim was declared brought dead by the doctors. Reports suggested that the ambulance was about flee from the spot when it was nabbed by the concerned authorities. Following the matter, a complaint was filed by the parents at Jadavpur Police Station. After the FIR was registered, the police nabbed the fake doctor and the driver of the ambulance. During the interrogation, the accused accepted that he was an AC mechanic and not a doctor. Meanwhile, the nursing home stated that they had no connection with the ambulance. He said, “The family did not hire ambulance from us. We have no connection with the fake doctor.” Sources suggest that the matter has been registered and is currently being investigated by the police.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mallya extradition case: Indian banks broke rules to sanction loans to Kingfisher Airlines, says UK judge

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s tumour can be cured, claims Sri Ganga Ram Hospital’s doctor Saumitra Rawat

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App