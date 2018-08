A fire broke out at the Doordarshan Bhawan at Mandi House in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, August 22

A fire broke out at the Doordarshan Bhawan at Mandi House in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, August 22. According to the news agency, ANI 6 fire tenders were rushed to the building and the fire was quickly brought under control. Following the blaze, the Delhi Aire Service received a call at 1 pm and 5 fire engines were rushed to the spot. According to media reports, so far there has no causality. This is a breaking news.

Fire broke out in an AC plant of Doordarshan Bhawan at Mandi House. Fire Official says, 'the fire was controlled within 10 mins. 8 fire tenders are present on the spot. No casualty has been reported.' #Delhi pic.twitter.com/8NV3wIR8HZ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Delhi: A fire has broken out in an AC plant of Doordarshan Bhawan at Mandi House, 4 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

