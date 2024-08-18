Minor Gang- Raped In Public Bus In Dehradun, Case Registered

A minor girl from Punjab was allegedly gang-raped on a public bus in Dehradun late Tuesday evening. The incident took place at the city’s inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) after her arrival from Moradabad.

The police registered a case late last night and have begun an investigation into the matter. A roadways employee has been taken into custody, according to police reports.

Recent crime data shows that over 31,000 rape cases were reported across the country in 2021.

This incident in Dehradun comes amid a nationwide outcry over women’s safety following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The doctor’s body was discovered at a medical college in Kolkata on August 9, with an autopsy later confirming she was raped before being killed while on duty.

The case has sparked nationwide protests and strikes by doctors, who are demanding justice for the victim and the implementation of a central law to ensure their safety.

