Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the molestation of a minor girl by YSRCP activists under Rajahmundry rural police station limits.

Mr. Naidu expressed concern that the ruling party goons were audacious to threaten the girl’s parents when they made a police complaint. The reason for these atrocities was the absence of response from the Government. He asked how these gangsters could resort to such heinous offences without fear of law.,

In a statement here, the TDP chief demanded the AP police to wake from their slumber and initiate deterrent action against the culprits. The Government should explain to the people whether the Disha Act was in force or not. So much campaign was carried out about Disha police stations but there was no justice to the victims of atrocities anywhere till now.

Mr. Naidu recalled how the offences against women continued unchecked in the past 14 months of Jagan Reddy regime. Over 12 miscreants kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old Dalit minor girl. They had no fear of the law going by how they left the girl at the police station after perpetrating the crime. In Kurnool, a tribal woman was gang-raped right in front of her husband.

The former CM alleged that the gangsters and miscreants were getting bold in view of negligence of the Government and the police. The law and order situation was deteriorating day by day.

