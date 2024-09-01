Minor Reports Pregnant After School Peon Rapes Her: Uttar Pradesh

According to authorities on Saturday, a 13-year-old girl in this area became pregnant after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a government school peon

According to the police, a formal complaint has been filed against the peon of the council school and his accomplice who reportedly assisted him during the incident a few months ago.

“A lawsuit has been filed by the 13-year-old girl’s family against the men involved. The complaint was cited by a police official who stated, “The girl had gone to the bathroom at night when Pankaj and Amit of the village caught her and took her to an empty house where Amit raped her while Pankaj stood outside and kept a watch.”

“The accused raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. After this, the girl was threatened that if she complained, they would kill her. But when the girl became five-month pregnant, her mother came to know about the matter. After which the mother approached the local police,” the official said.

According to the police, a FIR has been filed against the accused on grounds of rape and in accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to them, Pankaj, a peon at the council school, was hired because he was a deceased person’s dependent.

In-charge Kotwali Kayamganj According to Inspector Ram Avatar, the girl has had a preliminary medical examination.

“There have not yet been any arrests. In the case, arrests will be made shortly,” the officer continued.