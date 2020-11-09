Minority bodies from across the state have thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being there for the community, instilling confidence in them and acting as none has ever done before.

Within 24 hours of the CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intervening , asking the DGP to deploy top IPS officers to probe the matter and ensure speedy justice , 2 police personnel accused of ‘voluntarily causing harm ‘ and ‘ abetting ‘ to suicide in the Abdul Salam & family mass suicide case have been arrested based on the preliminary investigation.

As a response to the same , Minority bodies from across the state thank the CM for being there for the community , instilling confidence in them and acting like none has ever done before. President of the AP Muslim Personal Law Boards , Altaf Raza , in a video he released to the media said,’ People belonging to the minority community across the state are thanking the Hon’ble CM for intervening the way he did and sending top IPS officer in the state to probe the matter in a manner that was never seen before. He has instilled confidence in the minority community by being there for us , just like his father . As the president of the MPLB of AP, I thank him for the same.’

Similarly , President of the Hindustan United Muslims ( HUM ) , Syed Sami Hussainy also thanked the CM for the same in an open letter the organisation released earlier today. He says ,’ We wholeheartedly thank the CM for not only intervening and deploying top officers but also ensuring that the accused are arrested and not limiting the action to a mere suspension like never before. I’d like to tell our minority brothers that the CM of the state is with you and there’s nothing that one needs to fear in this state’.

